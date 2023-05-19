CBI files charge sheet against Tamil Nadu PhD scholar for sexually exploiting children

New Delhi [India], May 19 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against a 35-year-old PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu in an ongoing investigation of a case related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAM), said an official release.

According to the release, a case was registered against an accused and other unknown persons on the allegations of creating, collecting, seeking, browsing, downloading and exchanging/distributing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts etc. in electronic form.

The release said that the accused was found abusing a child sexually for the last four years and alleged that he forced other victims to perform penetrative sexual acts.

"The accused clicked photographs and recorded video, forced them to watch sexual acts with other adult people; threatened them with publishing the pictures and video on social media and for bringing more minor girls," it added.

Giving details the release said that CBI found child sexual abuse material images and videos from INTERPOL's Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database which revealed that a few victims were allegedly being sexually abused by male persons.

The release further mentioned that the accused was sexually assaulting eight children between the age of 5-18 years for a couple of years.

"He also recorded the sexual abuse of little children; criminally intimidated the minor victims; forced and instigated minor victim(s) to perform sexual activities with other minor victims and also with him and used children for a pornographic purpose, where most of the minor victims were still less than 12 years of age," it added.

The accused was arrested and is presently in Judicial Custody.

