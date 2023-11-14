CBI files charge sheet against then Dy Chief Engineer of NF Railway in DA case

New Delhi, Nov 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has filed a charge sheet against Ranjit Das, then Deputy Chief Engineer (Survey/Construction) of the Northeast Frontier Railway in Guwahati in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has filed a charge sheet against Das in disproportionate assets case it registered on November 30, 2021.

A case was registered against Das on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It was further alleged that during the check period, January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2019.

Das had amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of income to the tune of Rs 2.15 crore and percentage of disproportionate asset came to around 89.96 per cent.

The CBI had earlier carried out searches at two places at Jorhat and Guwahati in the premises of Das which led to recovery of documents related to immovable properties, locker keys, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor