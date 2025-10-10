CBI files charge sheet against three in CGHS Meerut bribery case of Rs 50 lakhs

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday charge sheeted three accused involved in a bribery of Rs 50 lakhs.

The accused - Dr Ajay Kumar, Addl. Director, CGHS Meerut, Lavesh Solanki, office supdt., CGHS Meerut and Raees Ahmad (private person).

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on August 12, 2025 on the basis on the basis of a complaint made by a private Hospital, Meerut, UP, against the two accused public servants.

“The complainant Medical Group runs various hospitals in and around Meerut with different names. It was alleged by the complainant that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh for not de-empanelled the hospitals from the list of CGHS empanelled hospitals,” the CBI said in its press note.

It further said that after negotiation, the accused public servants agreed to accept the part payment of Rs. 5 lakh (first instalment of bribe money of Rs. 50 lakh) on August 12, 2025

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused public servants and a private person red-handed with the bribe money of Rs. 5 lakh.

After searches at the residential premises of the accused, the CBI recovered Rs. 29.50 lakhs.

During the investigation, various oral, documentary and digital evidence were collected, which established the criminal conspiracy, abetment and demand of illegal gratification by the accused persons.

The central agency, earlier this week, arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a businessman.

The agency reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in government departments and urged citizens to report any instance of demand for bribes through its dedicated helpline and online portal.

