CBI files chargesheet against 4 accused for sexually exploiting minors

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four accused including a public servant, before a special court in Chandauli in connection with a sexual assault case.

The chargesheet was filed against Rambhawan, a resident of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Kumar, resident of Patna district in Bihar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, resident of Chandauli (UP) and Avanish Kumar Singh, an owner of an institute at Chandauli, UP.

The CBI had registered the case on April 29, 2022, against two accused, Rambhawan and Ajit Kumar, over allegations that both of them had shared and exchanged child sexual abuse material i.e. pictures, videos depicting children in an obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner between January 2015 and February, 2016.

The CBI after lodging the case conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Rourkela, Raipur, Patna which led to the recovery of incriminating material including mobile phones, micro SD card, hard disc and others.

Accused Ajit Kumar was working as assistant loco pilot in South Eastern Railway, Rourkela (Odisha).

He was in contact with several unidentified individuals through mobile application.

The CBI learnt that Kumar was in touch with one Ajay Kumar Gupta, a resident of Chandauli, with whom he was sharing CSEM in lieu of money.

The accused lured minor victims by interacting with them in a friendly manner, offering them his mobile phone for playing videogames, giving them chocolates, small gifts and money.

Gupta took nude photographs of the victims and also threatened them with dire consequences if they complained.

Both the accused allegedly assaulted the minor victims sexually and made them perform sexual acts with each other so they could be photographed.

Kumar and Gupta allegedly exposed the minor children to sexual assault by other persons between 2019 and 2022.

The minor victims had no option but to follow the directions of both the accused at this stage.

Later, Gupta also called Avanish Kumar Singh for sexually assaulting the minor children.

Singh visited Gupta's place for the same.

"During investigation, it was found that the minor victims were made to perform sexual acts with each other as well. The accused captured such activities on mobile phone and transmitted the same through various social media platforms," the CBI has alleged.

During investigation, all the three accused were arrested.

Presently, all are in judicial custody. All the minor victims were rescued.

Further investigation to explore the involvement of other persons is on.

