CBI files interim report before Delhi HC in coaching centre deaths

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an interim report, in a sealed cover, before the Delhi High Court in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar in July.

Posting the matter for the next hearing on November 6, a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan allowed three weeks’ time for the panel formed under the chairmanship of the Delhi Chief Secretary to file its report.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh seeking the constitution of a high-level committee to enquire into the incident wherein three UPSC aspirants died in a basement following heavy rain.

The Delhi High Court had directed a CBI probe into the incident and ordered the formation of a committee consisting of the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look into the administrative, physical, and financial infrastructure of the national capital.

Recently, the Supreme Court had asked the high-powered committee, formed by the Union government following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, to file an interim report within four weeks.

A bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, also asked the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to apprise the top court of the policy, legislative, and administrative amendments introduced to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies.

Earlier, the top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants and asked the government to detail the steps taken to ensure compliance with safety protocols in coaching institutes. It had orally observed that no coaching centre should be allowed to operate unless they comply strictly with safety norms and regulations.

Three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area, which was being used illegally as a library. The incident left 17 other students trapped for several hours, highlighting the dire safety issues in these establishments. The basement of the coaching centre was used as a library in violation of the rules since the space was allowed to be used only for parking and storage purposes.

