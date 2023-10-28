CBI files supplementary chargesheets in HP scholarship scam

New Delhi, Oct 28 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate supplementary chargesheets in an ongoing investigation into to a scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

The chargesheets have been submitted before the competent court against 10 accused, including private individuals, directors of educational institutions, employees, and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) of the government of Himachal Pradesh.

The CBI initiated the case on May 7, 2019 following a request from the Himachal Pradesh government.The allegations revolved around misappropriation of scholarship claims amounting to approximately Rs 266 crore.

It was alleged that certain educational institutions had fraudulently claimed scholarships and fees reimbursements in the name of SC, ST and OBC students in collusion with the officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, leading to misappropriation of substantial government funds.

The investigation identified 28 institutions that had claimed around 90 per cent of the total scholarship amount.

Earlier, searches were conducted at around 30 locations, resulting in the recovery of incriminating documents.

Nineteen individuals, including chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, directors, employees of educational institutions, bank officials, and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Prior to this, the CBI had filed eight chargesheets against 16 institutions, charging 78 individuals, including owners of institutions, officials from the Directorate of Higher Education, and bank officials.

