CBI initiates preliminary inquiry into 'irregularities' in renovation of Delhi CM’s residence

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly initiated a preliminary enquiry in connection with the alleged irregularities and corruption in renovation of residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The renovation of Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence was done during the Covid-19 pandemic, costing crores of rupees.

It was alleged that rules were flouted, and there were also allegations of corruption.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the CBI will now conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to sources, the CBI will verify the allegations of corruption and then decide on the future course of action.

As of now, the CBI has not officially commented on the matter.

