“CBI Is Biased”: Karnataka Govt Withdraws Consent for Agency To Probe Cases in State

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew open consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in the state. Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil termed the Central Bureau of Investigation "biased" and said that the government has taken the decision to prevent CBI from taking the wrong path. "We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigation in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the CBI. In all the cases we have referred to the CBI, they have not filed charge sheets, leaving many cases pending. They have also refused to investigate several cases we have sent. There are numerous such instances. They are biased. That's why we are taking the decision. It's not because of the MUDA case. We have taken this decision to control them (CBI) from taking the wrong path," Patil said, addressing a press conference.

He further said that the entire Congress party stands in support of CM Siddaramaiah. "The whole cabinet expresses its solidarity with the CM. The legislature party and high command are with him and encouraged him to fight back," he added. HK Patil said that the CBI is not relevant in the MUDA case, as the Special Court has already ordered an investigation by Lokayukta. "Apart from that, the important decision we've taken today is that no communication like of explanation, or a detail note shall go to Governor without cabinet and after our advice, the chief secretary can send it to Governor...Even Raj Bhavan is being abused by the BJP. MUDA is already suggested to be investigated by Lokayukta, and that suggestion is by the High Court. That's why the CBI is not relevant here (in the MUDA case)," Patil said.

On Wednesday, the Special Court in Bengaluru passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Karnataka Lokayukta's Mysuru district police will have to conduct the investigation and will submit its report in three months. The Special Court's order came after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday vacated its interim stay order granted on August 19, directing the court to defer the decision on the complaints against Siddaramaiah.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the prime location of Mysuru city. The High Court, in its interim order passed on August 19, had granted a temporary relief to Siddaramaiah by directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor.