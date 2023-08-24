CBI lodges case against ex-Superintendent of Customs, conducts search operations

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they have filed a case against Mayank Singh, the former Superintendent of the bond section at the Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) in Raigad, Maharashtra, along with others, including two private companies based in Goregaon and Thane, and unknown accomplices. Search operations were also carried out.

According to the CBI, searches were conducted at the premises of the accused individuals in Navi Mumbai, Noida, Sitapur, Goregaon and Thane.

The case has been lodged against Export Pvt. Ltd. in Goregaon, Mumbai, and Shree Marketing in Thane, among others.

The CBI official mentioned that a joint surprise check was previously carried out by the CBI and JNCH officials in the bond section of JNCH, Raigad.

"It was alleged that two bills of entry from the mentioned private companies had redemption fines of Rs 9,56,000 and Rs 4,96,000 imposed on them. The Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) had placed the goods covered under these two bills of entry on hold," said the CBI official.

The official also added that the two private companies conspired with the former Superintendent of the Bond Section, JNCH, Raigad, and others by offering undue advantages, enabling them to take delivery of the goods covered under these two bills of entry without paying the required fines or penalties, resulting in a loss to the government exchequer.

The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

