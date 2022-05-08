CBI might wait till May 21 before deciding on action against Anubrata Mandal

Kolkata, May 8 The Central of Investigation (CBI) probing the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal, might wait till May 21 before deciding on a subsequent course of action against Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mandal, who has so far dodged seven summons.

Mandal has sought time till May 21 to appear for interrogation as till that time he would be on bed rest as prescribed by the medical board of the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital.

A CBI source said that after May 21 or a day later, the central agency might issue a fresh summon to Mandal.

The Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president summoned another summon for appearing for integration.

"If he dodges that summon also, we will have a strong case in our favour to approach the Calcutta High Court and get a court order making it mandatory for Mandal to appear. We will be then able to explain to the court that the agency has given enough time to the Trinamool strongman on this count," the source said.

He also said that during the interim period the CBI sleuths have kept enough circumstantial evidence ready against Mandal, which will be used against any attempts by the latter to confuse the officers while questioning.

If necessary, Bikash Mishra, another accused who is in CBI custody now, will be made to sit in front of Mandal, so that the sleuths can question them together.

Mondal has avoided seven summons from the central probe agency, six of which were pertaining to the cattle and coal smuggling cases and one relating to post-poll violence in the state.

On April 6, he was admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where he spent 17 days before being discharged on April 22.

However, after that he gave a letter to CB|I seeking time till May 21 to appear for CBI and also said the place of integration would be decided mutually.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor