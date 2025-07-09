CBI nabs Delhi Police ASI while accepting Rs 35,000 bribe

New Delhi, July 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police posted at Police Station Dwarka North while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant, a statement said.

The CBI registered a case on Tuesday, July 8, against the ASI and a Head Constable following allegations that the duo had demanded Rs 50,000 as an initial bribe from the complainant.

“In return, they promised to allow the complainant and his associate to operate a vegetable shop in a local market without interference,” a statement from the CBI said.

Additionally, they allegedly sought a monthly payment ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

“Following negotiations, the accused reportedly agreed to reduce the demand to Rs 35,000 upfront and Rs 2,000 per person every month thereafter,” the CBI said.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. He was immediately taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in March, the CBI arrested a head constable and a constable of Delhi Police, of South West Delhi’s Sagarpur police station, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant.

Last year in October, the CBI arrested an inspector and a sub-inspector of the Burari police station for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The agency arrested Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar while he was receiving a part payment of Rs 10 lakh of a total demand of Rs 1.5 crore on behalf of an Inspector, who was arrested.

In November last year, the CBI arrested a Delhi Police constable of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not framing a person in a case.

