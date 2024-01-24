CBI nabs hospital employee for accepting bribe in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar, Jan 24 Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a hospital employee while accepting a bribe for issuing a date of birth (DoB) certificate in J&K’s Sopore town.

CBI officials said that its sleuths arrested Mehrajuddin Wani, an employee in charge of the birth section in the sub-divisional hospital Sopore, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,600 from a father named Farooq Ahmad Misger for issuing his daughter’s DoB certificate.

“The father had approached the employee for issuing his DoB certificate for which the employee demanded and accepted Rs 3,600 as bribe.

“The employee was arrested while accepting the bribe.

“Further investigation is going on,” officials said.

