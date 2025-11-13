CBI nabs MCD junior engineer while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Junior Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Najafgarh Zone, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant, the agency said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on November 11 against three MCD officials -- R.C. Sharma, Executive Engineer; Navin Kaul, Assistant Engineer; and Ajay Babbarwal, Junior Engineer -- all posted in the Najafgarh Zone.

The trio had allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 25.42 lakh from a contractor to clear pending bills worth around Rs three crore.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Ajay Babbarwal, the Junior Engineer, red-handed while accepting Rs 10 lakh as part of the demanded bribe.

The agency subsequently carried out searches at multiple premises linked to the accused officials, leading to the recovery of large amounts of cash, jewellery, and property-related documents.

“CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused persons, which led to recovery of a large amount of cash, Jewellery and documents related to property,” the CBI said in its press note.

The CBI further said that investigations are continuing to unearth the full extent of the corruption network.

Reiterating its commitment to fight corruption, the agency urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or demands for illegal gratification by public servants.

“Citizens who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials are encouraged to report such matters,” it said.

Similarly, the CBI on Wednesday said it has arrested a Bank Manager of a Private Bank in Mumbai for his active role in facilitating the opening of mule accounts, the agency said on Wednesday.

Arrested on November 11, the accused's name is Nitesh Rai, Bank Manager, Axis Bank.

According to the investigation, it has revealed that the arrested bank official, in collusion with cybercriminals, accepted illegal gratification and “by abusing his official position had processed the account opening forms and thereby created channels for the movement and layering of cybercrime proceeds”.

