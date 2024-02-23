CBI nabs Mumbai Western Railway officer for Rs 50K graft

Mumbai, Feb 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Chief Office Superintendent (COS) in the Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a representative of a private company, an official said here on Friday.

The complainant is a regular supplier of various materials to the Western Railway for which he raised bills for payment and submitted them to the accused, COS Sanjay Waghela.

In the complaint, the company representative said that he also made a regular followup for processing, passing and payments of his bills by the Accounts Department, with Waghela.

Recently, the company supplied materials worth Rs 4.80 crore for which Waghela was the processing officer in the DRM's office. When the complainant approached him to clear his dues, Waghela allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 100 per Rs 1 lakh, coming around Rs 50,000 as a bribe to process and pass the bills for payment.

He approached the CBI and lodged a formal complaint, after which the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the accused Waghela while accepting the bribe amount in his office in Mumbai.

Later, the CBI also raided two places leading to the recovery of certain documents and other incriminating evidence, and he will be produced before a Special Court on Friday for remand.

