CBI nabs serial rapist in Delhi

New Delhi, July 11 The CBI has arrested a 22-year-old man here for allegedly raping 3-4 women and uploading obscene videos on social media, a source said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Shehroj Khan.

"Our search operation is on at his house in New Seelampur. According to the information we received, he sexually assaulted three to four girls. He works a tailor in Gandhi Nagar Market," an official said.

The CBI, however, has not made any official statement on this matter.

According to sources, the accused used to circulate obscene videos of girls and minors on social media.

When the CBI received a tip-off about his acts, a team was formed to look into the matter.

The team eventually gathered information and evidence against him.

"The victims belong to both Hindu and Muslim communities. We are also looking into the love jihad angle," the source said.

