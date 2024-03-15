CBI nabs two Navi Mumbai CGST officers in Rs 1.5 lakh bribery case

Mumbai, March 15 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officers of the CGST & CX Division I, Belapur in Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,50,000 to 'settle' a service tax case, an official said here on Friday.

The accused were identified as Assistant Commissioner CGST Suhas C. Bhalerao, and Inspector CGST Shubham D. Mohapatra, both based in the Belapur office in the satellite city.

The CBI said that following a complaint by a partner in a transport firm -- who was served a show-cause notice by Bhalerao pertaining to a service tax matter -- the agency registered a case and started the discreet probe.

After the complainant submitted the required documents in reply to the show-cause notice, Bhalerao allegedly demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 6,00,000 ostensibly to 'settle' the matter.

After haggling with the complainant over the huge amount, Bhalerao finally agreed at Rs 1,50,000 which was to be handed over through his accomplice, CGST Inspector Mohapatra.

Following this, the CBI laid a trap and nabbed Mohapatra red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of Bhalerao from the complainant.

The CBI also arrested Bhalerao and then swooped on the homes and offices of the accused duo, and they shall be produced before the Special Court for remand, while further investigations are underway.

