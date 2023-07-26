CBI probing Bengal 'cash for school job transfer' angle in fresh case against Manik Bhattacharya

Kolkata, July 26 In a fresh case against Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing a new angle of alleged 'cash for school job transfer' angle against him.

Sources said that the fresh case has revealed twin routes of earning illegal money in the entire school recruitment case in West Bengal -- the first involved accepting cash against appointment of ineligible candidates depriving the eligible ones and the second was accepting money for ensuring posting for the selected candidates in their native districts.

On Tuesday, Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered CBI to interrogate Bhattacharya in a similar case where a group of candidates were allegedly denied legitimate postings in their native district.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get involved in the investigation process in the new case.

A team of CBI sleuths led by a superintendent ranking officer questioned Bhattacharya for about two- hours late Tuesday evening at Presidency Central Correctional Home where he is housed now.

The sleuths have started interrogating him in the matter from Wednesday morning again and till the time this report was filed, the questioning session was on.

CBI's active moves in the matter was probably prompted by the note of caution by Justice Gangopadhyay on Tuesday where he said that he will go to the extent of informing the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) if there is not any quick progress in the investigation by the central agency sleuths.

Justice Gangopadhyay described the matter as a "pre-planned and designed corruption". He also authorised CBI to take Manik Bhattacharya in custody if necessary for the purpose of interrogation. In his order Justice Gangopadhyay also directed CBI that their sleuths might also question those who got appointment letters in this connection.

The ED arrested Bhattacharya in October last year in connection with the school recruitment case. Later the sleuths also arrested his wife and son, who are also in judicial custody now. Bhattacharya has also been named in the charge sheet filed by the ED.

