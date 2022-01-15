CBI raids at premises of GAIL marketing director, recovers Rs 1.30 cr cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in Delhi and Noida in connection with a bribery case filed against ES Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) at Gas Authority of India Limited on Saturday.

Sources informed that CBI team has recovered Rs 1.30 crore cash and other valuables during the raids in premises of Ranganathan. The raid is underway.

A senior CBI officer informed that CBI has registered a case against E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) GAIL, and others including Private persons, private companies and unknown others on the allegations/ informations that the Director (Marketing), Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) at Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi ( a central PSU), was indulging into corrupt and illegal activities in conspiracy with other accused who were acting as his middleman, by obtaining bribe from the private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the GAIL.

It was further alleged that at the direction of representatives of private company, a private person had requested the Public Servant of GAIL for allowing some discount to the buyers on petro chemical products being marketed by GAIL in lieu of illegal gratification. It was also alleged that other private person has also collected Rs 40 lakh from the accused earlier in this matter.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended a private person and a Director of a Private Company based at Delhi when the alleged bribe of Rs 10 lakh was received by the private person from the said Director of Private Company allegedly on behalf of Director (Marketing) GAIL.

Subsequent, searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Karnal etc, which led to recovery of Rs 1.30 crore (approximately) cash so far which include recovery of Rs 75 lakh from Gurgaon based private person. Searches are continuing at the premises of public servant.

The CBI has so far arrested five private persons. Investigation is continuing.

( With inputs from ANI )

