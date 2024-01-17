CBI raids ECR office, detains senior officer on corruption charges

Patna, Jan 17 The CBI has conducted raids at the East Central Railway (ECR) Hajipur zone and detained a senior officer, said sources on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted at the zonal office of Hajipur around 5 p.m. on Tuesday where some documents were seized.

The CBI team stayed there till 9 p.m. and scanned several documents.

The sleuths also detained a senior officer and took him to the Patna head office.

Sources have said that the CBI sleuths also conducted raids on the residences of the officer in Patna and Muzaffarpur districts.

The officer was facing charges of taking bribes to manage tenders.

An officer of ECR confirmed the development. However, he said that the reason for the raid was not ascertained yet.

