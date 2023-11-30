CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal job scam cases

Kolkata, Nov 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted parallel raid and search operations at various locations in connection with the cash-for-school-job and cash-for-municipalities-job cases.

According to sources, the search operations are underway in Kolkata, Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar and Murshidabad. The probe agency teams are being escorted by the armed personnel of the central armed police forces.

The raids started this morning at the residence of Trinamool Congress councillor with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Bappaditya Dasgupta at Patuli in the southern outskirts of the city with regard to the school job case.

Dasgupta is known as an extremely close confidante of former West Bengal education minister and the Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody in the same case.

Meanwhile, another CBI team reached the residence of Trinamool Congress councilor Debraj Chakraborty in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Salt Lake.

As per the sources, the raid at Chakraborty's residence is in connection with the municipalities' job case.

Chakraborty is also the member (mayor-in-council) of BMC.

To recall, Chakraborty, also the husband of popular devotional singer and and Trinamool Congress legislator from Rajarhat-Gopalpur assembly constituency, Aditi Munshi, was summoned by the CBI sleuths in October last year for questioning on a post-poll violence case in West Bengal.

Incidentally, the renewed CBI activities in cases of financial corruption in the state started just a day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally of BJP in central Kolkata on Wednesday clearly said that such cases of corruption in West Bengal will not be tolerated at any cost.

