CBI raids suspended bank manager's house in Jodhpur in dispropertionate assets case

Jodhpur, July 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Vivek Kachhwaha, the suspended manager of Bank of Baroda's Raimalwada branch, in connection with a disproportionate assets case, said officials on Thursday.

The raid on Wednesday was conducted at his house in Jai Teeja Enclave, Nagauri Bera area of Mandore. During the search, CBI officials found documents related to a luxurious bungalow worth several crores, agricultural land worth lakhs in the Daijer area, and a plot purchased in Raimalwada while he was serving as branch manager. The agency also seized documents revealing investments of several lakhs in the share market and LIC policies, along with other key evidence.

The market value of the recovered properties is currently being assessed.

Vivek Kachhwaha was previously arrested red-handed by the CBI on February 17 while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for approving a Kisan Credit Card loan.

Following his arrest, his bank accounts and locker were searched, leading to the recovery of over 80 tolas of gold jewellery. He was subsequently suspended from his position.

Since then, Vivek remained under the CBI’s radar, with a thorough probe launched into his financial records, bank transactions, and property holdings.

The investigation eventually uncovered a case of disproportionate assets, leading to the present raid.

A new FIR was registered on July 8 by Inspector Madan Beniwal, under the direction of CBI (ACB) Jodhpur DIG Rajveer Singh, stating that Vivek had amassed assets significantly beyond his known sources of income.

According to the CBI report, between June 1, 2024, and February 17, 2025, Vivek acquired assets worth Rs 58,59,818. These include gold jewellery, cash, bank balance, a car, shares, and large agricultural land in Khasra number 94 of Daijer village. In contrast, the total legal income of Vivek and his family during this period was Rs 17,48,460, which included his bank salary. Out of this, Rs 5,75,329 was spent on home loan EMIs, income tax, and household expenses.

The CBI estimates that the total expenditure and asset acquisitions amount to Rs 64,35,147 -- showing a discrepancy of Rs 46,86,687. This is approximately 260 per cent more than his known income, strongly suggesting the accumulation of black money. Further investigation is underway, said officials.

