CBI raids Trinamool MLA Sudipto Roy’s house in RG Kar corruption case

Kolkata, Aug 23 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Saturday raided the house of Trinamool Congress MLA Sudipto Roy in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital corruption case.

It is learnt that two officers of the central intelligence agency went to Sudipto Roy's house in the Sinthee area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata in the afternoon. However, the Trinamool MLA was not at home the moment CBI officers went to his home.

It may be noted that the TMC MLA was the chairman of the RG Kar Patient Welfare Association. After the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, Sudipto was replaced by TMC leader Shantanu Sen.

Meanwhile, Sudipto Roy has been under the CBI's scanner for a long time. A section of doctors had claimed that the female doctor's death was an institutional murder. They even raised allegations about corruption at the government hospital. It was at that time that the TMC MLA came under the CBI radar.

In September last year, officers of the CBI's Crime Suppression Wing searched his house in Sinthee.

At that time, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Shuvendu Adhikari, had alleged that Sudipto had taken the equipment of RG Kar Hospital to his nursing home, which is located adjacent to his house. In this context, the TMC MLA said that he had built the nursing home in 1984. He had built it bit by bit during the erstwhile Left Front regime.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, the common men, and even women members of households.

While the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, even after a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been unable to complete its investigation on the ‘larger conspiracy’ behind the crime.

