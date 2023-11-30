CBI recovers Rs 35 lakh, gold from TMC legislator’s residence

Kolkata, Nov 30 CBI sleuths have recovered Rs 35 lakh unaccounted cash in addition to huge quantity of gold from the residence of Trinamool Congress legislator from Domkal Assembly constituency, Jafikul Islam, after marathon raid and search operations.

The legislator was not at his residence at Murshidabad district during the day as he was in Kolkata to attend the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly. However, his family members, sources said, informed the CBI sleuths that the cash was proceeds from a recent sale of a family property.

However, sources added, those explanations were not conceivable to the central agency sleuths since the cash were recovered from weird places like the washroom and a secret chamber.

The family members were also unable to provide a proper explanation regarding the huge amount of gold ornaments recovered from the residence.

Till the time of the filing of the report, the legislator was yet to reach his residence at Murshidabad though he had left Kolkata in the afternoon.

Commenting on the recovery of cash, Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that only the legislator concerned can explain the source of the cash.

“Our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has made it clear that our stand is zero tolerance on the issue of corruption,” Ghosh said.

