CBI registers 2 cases in land grabbing matter on Punjab and Haryana HC order

New Delhi, Nov 15 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has registered two cases in connection with alleged attempt to grab eight acres of prime land abutting the upscale VIP Road in Punjab's Zirakpur.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has registered two cases on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated October 18 on a petition filed by a private trust based at Daryaganj in Delhi.

The official said that the agency has taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered on March 10, 2022 at Zirakpur Police Station in Punjab's Mohali and another FIR dated October 4, 2023 at Derebassi Police Station in Mohali.

In both the cases, the CBI has named Sanjiv Kumar Gaba, a resident of SAS Nagar in Punjab, Rajesh Kumar Gaba, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Delhi and Sarabjit Singh also a resident of Delhi.

It has been alleged in the petition that the Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust, Daryaganj, New Delhi was having land measuring 32 bighas (eight acres) situated at Zirakpur-Patiala Highway, which was purchased in the year 1986 and since then, the same is in the possession of the Trust.

The official said as per the complaint, the accused and others hatched a conspiracy to usurp and grab the said property of the trust by preparing fake and forged documents so as to create a semblance over the title of the property, filing a mischievous suite of injunction over the property in the court.

The complaint also alleged that they sent goons and muscle men armed with deadly weapons to take over the possession of the property by illegal means, misuse of judicial process by the accused with the help of an advocate by attempting to shift the entire forum of litigation from district Mohali and putting pressure on the complainant by filing multiple frivolous civil and criminal suites in the courts.

The official said that the probe has begun in both the cases. As per the plea, the trust, which is over 100 years old, had purchased various properties from time to time.

It has been alleged that a fake trust was created by forging documents by the accused, Rajinder Kumar and Sarabjit Singh, to forcibly take possession of the eight-acre land chunk along VIP Road.

Two others, Sanjeev Kumar Gaba and Rajesh Kumar Gaba, are also named as accused in the FIR.

