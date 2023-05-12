CBI registers FIR against former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director, four others in bribery case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zone, along with two other NCB officials and two private individuals and unknown others under relevant Sections of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly accepting bribes.

The instant case was registered on a complaint from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi for conducting an enquiry/ investigation by CBI.

According to the official statement, "It has been alleged that the said officials of Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai Zone, in order to obtain undue advantage from the persons/ others in the Case No. 94/2021 of Mumbai Zone, earlier registered & investigated under the supervision of then Zonal Director of Mumbai Zone of NCB, had entered into criminal conspiracy with others and had allegedly obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused of Case No. 94/2021 of NCB Mumbai Zone."

It has been further alleged that information was received in the Mumbai Zone of NCB during October 2021 related to the alleged consumption and possession of Narcotics Substances by various individuals on a private cruise ship.

The accused officials are alleged to have entered into a conspiracy to extort Rs 25 crore from the family members of the accused in the case by threatening them with charges of drug possession as per the alleged directions of then Zonal Director being the Supervisory Officer. A token amount of Rs 50 lakh as bribe was allegedly obtained in furtherance of this conspiracy by the said persons.

The CBI has conducted searches at 29 locations across Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Chennai, and Guwahati, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, and cash.

Further investigation is underway.

