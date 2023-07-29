CBI registers fresh case in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

New Delhi, July 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against unknown officials of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, which was run by Brajesh Thakur, for kidnapping a physically and mentally challenged minor girl.

The girl was handed over to her parents in 2015. However, the CBI during the probe in 2018 after taking over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case learnt that the girl's parents were fake, the head of the village was fake, and, most surprisingly, no letter was issued by the shelter home.

After being directed by the Bihar and the central government, the CBI has lodged a fresh case.

The Old Case

In May 2018, Bihar Police lodged a case against officers of the shelter home, Balika Grih, situated at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI in June 2018. After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on December 18, 2018, for the offences punishable under relevant sections of the IPC, and various sections of POCSO Act against 21 accused persons, including the main accused Brajesh Thakur, owner of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, which was running Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

At the time of filing the charge sheet, further investigation was kept open under section 173(8) CrPC on certain points.

During investigation, it was revealed that one minor girl, who was physically and mentally disabled, was reportedly restored on November 10, 2015, to her father Rajkumar Paswan.

During further investigation, it was found that the Voter ID cards of Rajkumar Paswan and his wife were fake. It was also found that Nathuni Mukhiya, the identifier of Rajkumar Paswan and his wife Sheetla Devi, was a fictitious person, and no such person ever functioned as Mukhiya of their village. It was also established that the release order was not signed by Mansi Samadar, the then Chairperson, and Renu Kumari Singh, the then Member, CWC Sitamarhi. The said order was found to be fake and forged.

"In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, the Bihar government issued and directed CBI to register a case and investigate the matter of the girl's disappearance and register a fresh case against unknown officials of the Muzaffarpur shelter home and unknown others under relevant sections of the IPC," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

