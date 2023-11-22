CBI searches 24 locations, busts big module making fraudulent calls to foreigners; seizes Rs 2.2 cr

New Delhi, Nov 22 In a massive action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at 24 locations in several states and busted a big module of operators, including Sushil Sachdeva and his associates, for making lakhs of fraudulent calls to foreign nationals including in the US. The central agency also seized cash to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore.

A CBI source told IANS, "The CBI carried out searches at 24 locations across several states and busted a big module of operators, who were making lakhs of calls to foreign nationals.”

The source said that they were making fraudulent calls and impersonating other entities, coercing victims to make payments in the guise of fines, fees and penalties.

The source added that searches yielded crucial evidence along with cash to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore, foreign currency, crypto accounts and property documents.

The source said that this module was busted by the CBI in one of its ongoing cases under Operation Chakra 1.

