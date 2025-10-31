CBI secures 18 months’ jail for insurance firm employee in corruption case

Patna, Oct 31 A Special CBI Court in Patna on Friday sentenced an insurance company’s employee to 18 months Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 20,000 in a bribery case.

Accused Abhijeet Sarkar, Senior Assistant, National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), Kishanganj Branch, was sentenced in the corruption case dating back to 2011, said a CBI statement.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on September 27, 2011, on the basis of a written complaint that Sarkar demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant and accepted Rs 15,000, clearing his insurance claim file in respect of an accidental vehicle.

After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on April 31, 201,2, against the accused.

In a separate case, a Special CBI Court in Delhi on Friday sentenced 13 convicts, including a retired IAS official, to jail terms varying from two to five years in the multi-crore rupee Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) scam.

The case involved forgery and corruption to revive defunct societies to dupe thousands of prospective homebuyers in the Capital.

The 13 accused were punished in connection with wrongdoing related to the Safadarjung Co-operative Group Housing Society Case, the CBI said in a statement.

Convicts Karamvir Singh, Narender Kumar, Maha Nan Sharma, Pankaj Madan, Ahawni Sharma, Ashutosh Pant, Sudershan Tandon, Manoj Vats, Vijay Thakur, Vikas Madan and Poonam Awasthi were sentenced to 5 years imprisonment with a fine.

Retired IAS official Gopal Dixit and Narender Dheer, 90, have been sentenced to two years' imprisonment with fine, the statement said.

The case pertains to irregularities and criminal conspiracy in the revival of the defunct society from the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies by using false and fabricated documents.

The investigation revealed that the convicts, including public servants and private individuals, entered into a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently revive the society on the basis of forged documents and obtained allotment of land from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) through deceitful means.

