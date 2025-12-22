CBI secures 4-year jail for Agra railway parcel official in bribery case

Ghaziabad, Dec 22 A Special CBI Court in Ghaziabad on Monday sentenced a former parcel supervisor of Agra Fort Railway Station to four years’ imprisonment in a bribery case dating back to 2016.

Rajneesh Chahar, the then Chief Parcel Supervisor at Agra Fort Railway Station, North Central Railway, Agra (UP), was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on January 1, 2016.

Chahar, while functioning as Chief Parcel Supervisor at Agra Fort Railway Station, North Central Railway, abused his official position as public servant and demanded bribe from a person for smooth functioning of his work of loading-unloading in Awadh Express at the Agra Fort Railway Station, the CBI said.

The railway official demanded Rs 6,000 as monthly instalment from the complainant for allowing him to smoothly conduct loading-unloading from the train, the probe agency said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Chahar red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 on January 1, 2016.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on February 26, 2016, against the accused. Charges were framed against the accused on March 16, 2016.

In another development, a Special CBI Court in Lucknow, on Saturday, sentenced three accused, including a senior government official, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case related to the Sampurna Grameen Rozgar Yojna (SGRY), involving a loss of over Rs 1 crore to the government exchequer.

The convicts included Satyendra Singh Gangwar, the then Chief Finance and Accounts Officer of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ballia; Ashok Kumar Upadhyay, then Junior Accounts Clerk at DRDA Ballia; and Raghunath Yadav, a private individual.

The court also imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 77,000 on the three convicts.

The verdict was delivered on December 20, following a detailed trial that examined large-scale financial irregularities in the implementation of the rural employment scheme meant to benefit the poor.

According to the CBI, the case was originally registered in 2006 at Garwar police station in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, against as many as 135 accused persons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor