CBI secures deportation of wanted narcotics case accused Kubbawala Mustafa from UAE

New Delhi, July 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it has coordinated the deportation of Kubbawala Mustafa, a key accused in a synthetic drug case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The CBI, in a press release issued on Friday, said that the agency “has successfully coordinated the return of Kubbawala Mustafa from UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Kubbawala Mustafa is a wanted subject of Mumbai Police”.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, successfully brought back Mustafa, who had a Red Corner notice issued against him to India.

A four-member team of Mumbai Police went to Dubai, UAE, on July 7 to bring back Mustafa.

The team arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on Friday from the UAE.

“The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi,” the CBI press release mentioned.

Mustafa is wanted by Mumbai Police in FIR No. 67/2024 registered at Kurla Police Station on the allegations of operating a Synthetic Drug Manufacturing Factory at Sangli (Maharashtra) from abroad.

The CBI said in the media release, "Total 126.141 kg Mephedrone drugs worth INR 2.522 million was recovered & confiscated from the said factory linked to Kubbawala Mustafa and others."

Mustafa has been charge-sheeted and the court issued an open dated arrest warrant against him.

The CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on November 25, 2024, on the request of the Mumbai Police.

NCB-Abu Dhabi on June 19, 2025, conveyed that their authorities have requested to send a security mission to the UAE to bring back the subject to India.

Subsequently, a team of the Mumbai Police was formed to bring Mustafa back from the UAE, said the CBI.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels, said the CBI.

