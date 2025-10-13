CBI secures life term for 2 killers of Noida techie killed in 2015

New Delhi, Oct 13 A Special CBI Court on Monday sentenced two convicts to life imprisonment for the murder of software engineer Ankit Chauhan in Noida in 2015, an official said.

The Special CBI Court accepted the CBI’s charges against Shashank Jadon and Manoj Kumar and sentenced them to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The sentencing by the Special Court follows its decision on September 20 to hold the two guilty of murdering Chauhan on April 13, 2015, in Noida Sector 76. The victim was fatally shot in his Fortuner car by unidentified persons.

The CBI took over the investigation into the gruesome murder at the direction of the Allahabad High Court and registered a fresh case on June 14, 2016.

After a detailed investigation, the CBI unearthed the crime and arrested the accused persons, Shashank Jadon and Manoj Kumar, on June 1, 2017 and June 2, 2017, respectively.

A chargesheet was filed against the accused for the offences of murder, attempted robbery, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence before the Jurisdictional Court at Ghaziabad on August 29, 2017.

The trial of the case was transferred from Ghaziabad to New Delhi by the Supreme Court on August 2, 2019.

Jadon, an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, had claimed before Nodia police that he had been given a car robbery contract by a man, identified as Satyapal.

The techie’s killing, just about 34 days after his marriage, had led to the floating of conspiracy theories about an alleged role of his kin in the gruesome murder on a Noida road.

During the investigation, the CBI had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing clues on the murder.

Ankit’s father, Dharamveer Chauhan, had alleged lapses in the investigation by the state police and filed a petition in the High Court for transferring the case to the federal probe agency.

--IANS

