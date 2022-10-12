CBI sends notice to officials of company with Anubrata Mondal's daughter as director

Kolkata, Oct 12 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal, forwarded a notice on Wednesday for questioning of top officials of ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited, a company where Sukanya Mondal, daughter of the Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, is one of the two directors.

The second director in the same company is Bidyut Baran Gayen, a close associate of Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Both Sukanya Mondal and Gayen have been asked to be present at the CBI office on October 17 with details of the company's accounts.

Since investigations into the scam began, two companies ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited came under the CBI scanner as well as that of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also conducting a parallel probe.

The central agency sleuths believe that both these companies are actually shell companies meant for diverting the scam proceeds to different channels.

From the accounts of the two companies, sleuths have traced huge sums of unsecured loans that the company gave to different individuals.

The sleuths apprehend that actual crime proceeds were diverted giving it the masquerade of unsecured loans.

