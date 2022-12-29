CBI should investigate RPSC paper leak, says Rajasthan BJP President

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia, on Thursday, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the RPSC paper leak.

He said that the alleged suicide by the youth over the cancellation of the paper is a "murder".

"CBI should investigate the exam paper leak case. Now it is not a crime but a sin because when a young man dies by suicide for this, then it is not suicide but it is murder, Ashok Gehlot's government is guilty of it," Poonia told the mediapersons.

On being asked about Rajendra Gudha's statement on the paper leak case, Poonia said, "I will thank Minister Rajendra Gudha that he showed moral courage in speaking the truth."

Earlier on Thursday, Gudha said, "Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has now started increasing its own problems in the matter of paper leak of Senior Teacher Recruitment examination. The papers of examinations are getting leaked again and again and we could not get the exams done properly. We are not able to take effective action against the crime. This is the failure of our government."

Terming the senior teacher exam paper leak case as unfortunate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday, "We will make more stringent laws to prevent such incidents and will also make provision for confiscation of property if needed."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police have arrested 55 people including the mastermind in connection with the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination.The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, the 'mastermind' of the case has been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, a government school headmaster posted at a government school in Jalore district.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma had said that they received complaints about the paper leak from different areas of the state. A probe was launched by Udaipur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) jointly and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak was arrested along with others."

The gang had taken Rs 10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he had said while adding that the police were further looking into the case.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge as the paper was leaked and rescheduled it for January 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor