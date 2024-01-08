CBI submits fresh charge sheet accusing Partha Chatterjee of involvement in all cases related to WBSSC irregularities

Kolkata, Jan 8 The CBI on Monday filed a fresh supplementary charge sheet in a special Kolkata court accusing former West Bengal Education Einister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee of direct involvement in all the four cases registered by the agency on irregularities in recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers as well as non-teaching staff done by the West Bengal School Service Commission.

However, it is not yet clear whether this fresh supplementary charge sheet is the final charge sheet filed by the CBI in the matter.

Chatterjee is currently in judicial custody and he has been there since his arrest by the ED, which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, in July 2022.

The fresh charge sheet by the CBI is significant given the Supreme Court fixing a specific deadline for the central agency to wind up the investigation process in the school job case.

Sources said that besides Chatterjee, a number of former officials of the state Education Department have been mentioned in the fresh supplementary charge sheet, including three persons now named as “accused”, while earlier being shown as “witnesses” in the case.

Sources said that the central agency will shortly submit a compliance report on its part to the Calcutta High Court, where more details pertaining to the findings of the investigation in the school job case will be revealed. Sources also said that the fresh supplementary charge sheet had been drafted in such a way so that avenues for further and continuing investigation by the central agency in the matter remains open.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor