CBI submits preliminary report in Calcutta HC on Sandeshkhali land grabbing, sexual harassment cases

Kolkata, May 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, submitted a preliminary status report on its investigation into the cases of illegal land grabbing, extortion and harassment of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

After submitting the preliminary status report in a sealed envelope, the CBI counsel also complained of non-cooperation from the state government in providing the Central agency officials with the land records at Sandeshkhali.

The CBI counsel said that the Central agency through its dedicated portal has received around 900 complaints relating to illegal land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. He argued that without the cooperation of the state government in accessing the original land reports it will be difficult to carry forward the investigation process in the matter.

After hearing the argument of the CBI counsel, the division bench directed the state government to hand over all the documents sought by the CBI officials to the latter within one week.

The division bench also directed the state government to extend all necessary cooperation to the CBI so that the latter could carry forward its investigation into the matter smoothly.

On Monday, the Chief Justice also referred to the development of the Supreme Court’s decision of not interfering in the earlier order by the Calcutta High Court directing a CBI probe in the matter.

Since the apex court did not interfere in the order of the Calcutta High Court, it is expected of the state government to fully cooperate with CBI in the matter, the Chief Justice observed.

The division bench also referred to the earlier order of the Calcutta High Court on April 10 this year, where the state government was asked to make necessary lighting arrangements in Sandeshkhali streets within 15 days. Based on the complaint that this order for necessary lighting arrangement is yet to be implemented by the state government, the Chief Justice said that not adhering to this part of the order will amount to contempt of the court.

The division bench also allowed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to be a party in the case. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 13.

