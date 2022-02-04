CBI takes over investigation into murder of Kawardha Rajmata's nephew

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over the investigation of the murder case of Vishwanath Nair, nephew of the Rajmata of the erstwhile princely state of Kawardha and registered an FIR of murder.

In August 2021, Nair was found brutally killed in his farmhouse in the Kabirdham district.

The CBI FIR reads that Jyoti Nair, wife of the deceased Vahwanath Nair and three others, has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur praying for orders to transfer the investigation of the murder case of Late Vishwanath Nair to an independent agency like CBI.

Police Station Pipariya of Kabirdham district had registered a case of murder and trespassing on August 27, 2021, against an unknown person based on the complaint lodged by one Ram Kosale. The allegation is that Vishwanath Nair was brutally murdered on the intervening night of August 26-27 at Yogeshwar Raj Agriculture Farm House situated at Indori in Kabirdham district.

After completion of the investigation, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pipariya had filed two different Chargesheets in two different Courts in this case. One chargesheet has been filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Nov 24, 2021, against accused Prem Lal Sinha. Another Chargesheet has been filed in the Juvenile Justice Board against four juvenile accused persons on the same day. The chargesheet mentioned robbery as the motive.

The CBI has been directed to further investigate the matter and has been asked to seize and collect all records pertaining to the case and SIM details of the mobile phones of the accused, victim and suspects as early as possible.

( With inputs from ANI )

