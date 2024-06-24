NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Team Reaches EOU’s Office In Patna To Collect Probe Reports

Patna, June 24 After the NEET question paper leak case was transferred to the CBI, a two-member team reached the office of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police in Patna on Monday, to take over the investigation reports. The EOU had earlier taken the statements of the arrested accused and collected evidence like the partially burnt question papers, Aadhaar cards, NHAI guest house booking details among other things.

The NEET question paper leak case was cracked by Patna Police on May 5, the day of the examination and an FIR was registered in this case in the city’s Shastri Nagar Police Station. The case was later transferred to the EOU of Bihar police for investigation. The EOU had constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose and arrested 19 accused so far.

