CBI to take over probe into multi-crore Odisha Police SI recruitment scam

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the multi-crore Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, according to a statement issued by the CM’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the official statement, serious allegations of massive irregularities and corruption had surfaced in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspectors recruitment examination.

The investigation was initially handed over to the Crime Branch-CID of the state police. preliminary findings suggest the scam may have links extending beyond Odisha, particularly to Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

This apart, it is suspected that inter-state organised criminal networks could also be involved in this multi-crore scam.

“Keeping in view of these developments, the Chief Minister decided to entrust the probe to the CBI to ensure a thorough investigation, complete exposure of the scam, and stringent punishment for all those involved in the scam,” said the CMO.

Additionally, the state government is also mulling to set up a permanent commission for the selection of personnel in the police and other uniformed services to ensure transparency and accountability in future recruitment.

It is worth noting that so far 123 accused persons involved in the SI recruitment scam have so far been arrested by the Odisha Police.

The cops arrested four persons, including prime accused Muna Mohanty, Srikatna Moharana alias Rinku, T. Abhimanyu Dora and Priyadarsini Samal, on October 17.

The police while investigating the probable leakage of question papers for the recruitment of Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024 conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board ascertained that the accused Muna Mohanty was running a crime syndicate with the help of other aides under the instructions from prime accused Sankar Prusty, Director of Panchsoft Technologies Private Limited, located at Patia in Bhubaneswar, subvert the entire SI recruitment examination process by adopting unfair means.

The scam came to the fore after the interception of three buses carrying 114 candidates and three agents by the Berhampur Police in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on September 29 night.

The prime accused Prusty, who was in Delhi during the arrest of the 114 candidates and the agents, is still absconding and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor