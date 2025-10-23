CBI visits Bengal's Sandeshkhali to probe ration corruption case against Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata, Oct 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district as part of its investigation into the allegations of ration corruption and land grabbing against arrested Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

According to sources, four members of the CBI reached Dhamakhali area on Thursday.

The supporters of Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali were called to the customer service center of a state-owned bank there for questioning. It is reported that they were questioned for a long time throughout the day. CBI officials also spoke to the bank employees. It is learned that the CBI has intensified its move to investigate the allegations of ration corruption and land grabbing against Shahjahan.

It may be recalled that on January 5, 2024, a team of Enforcement Directorate was in Agarhati area under Sandeshkhali block I to investigate ration corruption case.

The operation was against Sheikh Shahjahan, the Executive Director of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad. The followers of Shahjahan had attacked the ED team which had opened a can of worms in Sandeshkhali.

In February, the area saw widespread protests as villagers accused local TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexually harassing women.

Sheikh, who was on the run for 55 days after his supporters attacked the ED team on their way to search his home in connection with a ration scam, was arrested on February 29, 2024.

Later, as per the court's order, the CBI was given the responsibility of investigating the incident and the ration corruption case. A four-member CBI team reached Dhamakhali area on Thursday.

CBI officials set up a temporary camp on the second floor of the customer service centre of a state-owned bank in Dhamakhali area. Shahjahan's followers were called there and questioned for the entire day, according to CBI sources.

In addition, bank employees also faced questions from the CBI. The investigators looked at Shahjahan's financial transactions in that bank- what kind of transaction was made and to whom.

