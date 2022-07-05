CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be declared in last week of July

CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released in the last week of July and announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Once released, students would be able to check it by visiting the official website of CBSE (cbse.gov.in). While speaking to news agency ANI, a senior official of CBSE told on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results."

In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, the official stated.Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, an official said.He further said that the CBSE is in touch with the responsible organisations for the admissions.In order to qualify for the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks on each paper and overall to get a pass in the CBSE 10th, and 12th exams 2022.More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad. This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two terms.

