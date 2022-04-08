CBSE 10th Exam: Know the top scoring subjects in Term 2 CBSE 10th exam

CBSE term 2 exams are starting on 26th April 2022 and students has now very little time left for the preparation. Due to two years of pandemic students didn't get practical knowledge and proper guidance in the school, thus the students are now worried about exams because it is going to be offline. The CBSE students of the 10th and 12th classes can score full marks in some of the subjects.



CBSE top scoring subjects for 10th

And we have listed some of the subjects in which students can score full marks as pervious students did, the subjects are Maths by Science and then English. In these three subjects, students can score full marks. If you have written the correct answer step-to-step you will definitely get full marks.

