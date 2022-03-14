CBSE constitutes expert panel to examine discrepancies in Class 10 Odia paper

March 14, 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted an expert committee to examine the alleged discrepancies in the questions and the answer key of Odia paper of Class-10's Term-1 examinations.

On the basis of the report of the expert committee, an appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, the CBSE said in a statement. The dispute, received from a school, claims that the answers in the answer key for some questions are wrong.

After the announcement of the CBSE result for the Class 10 Term-I examination on March 11, the board made a Dispute Redressal Mechanism to address the "genuine" issues of the students on the same day, CBSE said.

"Subsequently, a dispute has been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation," CBSE's statement read.

It also stated: "An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

