CBSE Term 2 exams for Class 10 and 12 to commence from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26. The board conducted term-1 exams in November-December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. “The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline,” CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Sample papers were released last month on the CBSE academic website.The detailed date sheet will be released soon on cbse.nic.in, it added.For the first time, the central education board is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. This has been done in view of the current Covid situation in the country.