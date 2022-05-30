CBSE to conduct Term 2 examination of Class 12 Biology today, check exam day guidelines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2022 10:24 AM 2022-05-30T10:24:10+5:30 2022-05-30T10:24:33+5:30
CBSE today is conducting the semester 2 examination of Class 12 Biology. According to the board, the examination will begin at 10: 30 pm and will end at 12:30 pm. CBSE Class 12 term 2 Biology paper will be divided into three sections. As per the sample paper Section, A has 6 questions of 2 marks each, section B has 6 questions of 3 marks each, and Section–C has a long answer questions of 5 marks. CBSE Class 12 students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download the Class 12 Biology sample question paper.
Here are some exam day guidelines
- Students must carry a hard copy of their hall ticket to the examination hall.
- Students need to follow all the necessary covid guidelines, such as wearing masks and following social distancing.
- All electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches are prohibited during the exam.
- Students will get 15minutes to read the question paper and students must not write anything during that time period.