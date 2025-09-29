CCB crackdown: Foreigners, techie held in Bengaluru; drugs worth Rs 9.93 crore seized

Bengaluru, Sep 29 Bengaluru Police arrested seven people, including a software professional and two foreign nationals, in connection with various drug peddling cases in the city and seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 9.93 crore from the accused on Monday.

The police seized 3.58 kilograms of MDMA crystals, 41 grams of ecstasy tablets, 1.82 kilograms of hydroganja, and 6 kilograms of ganja. A car and a two-wheeler used for drug peddling were also seized, stated Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemath Kumar Singh.

Sleuths from the Special Wing, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Squad, conducted operations in the limits of Mahadevapura, Aadugodi, Siddapura, K.G. Nagar, and Hebbagodi police stations.

In Mahadevapura, after gathering information about the movements of a drug peddler, CCB sleuths conducted raids and arrested him.

The investigation revealed that the accused, a software engineer, purchased hydroganja at low prices and sold it to known customers for profit to fund a luxurious lifestyle. The police seized 500 grams of hydroganja, a car, a bike, and a mobile phone used in the crime.

The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 75 lakh. The case and seized properties have been transferred to Mahadevapura police station.

In Aadugodi, acting on a tip-off, CCB sleuths arrested a drug peddler who is a dental college student. He procured hydroganja from a drug network and sold it to customers to fund his luxury lifestyle. Police seized 300 grams of hydroganja worth Rs 32 lakh from him. The case has been handed over to Aadugodi police station.

In Siddapura, the CCB arrested three drug peddlers and seized 6 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh.

In another case, the CCB seized a parcel containing 1.22 kilograms of hydroganja worth Rs 1 crore at a foreign post office in K.G. Nagar. A case has been registered against the person who booked the parcel, and K.G. Nagar police are investigating.

In Hebbagodi, two foreigners were arrested on charges of drug peddling. The accused confessed to selling MDMA, narcotic crystals, and ecstasy pills to known customers. One accused came to India on a medical visa in 2019 and purchased narcotics from foreign nationals in Delhi to sell in Bengaluru. He had been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2022 and was out on bail.

The second accused came to India on a student visa in 2019 and was involved in online fraud in Gujarat. He had obtained bail and absconded from Delhi, coming to Bengaluru two months ago to engage in drug peddling.

Police have seized 3.858 kilograms of MDMA crystals and 82 ecstasy pills weighing 41 grams, worth Rs 7.80 crore. The CCB has registered a case and is carrying out further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor