CCPA imposes Rs 3 lakh penalty on VLCC for misleading fat-loss ads

New Delhi, Aug 23 The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on beauty and wellness chain VLCC for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments.

The order reinforces CCPA’s commitment to protecting consumers from false, misleading, and exaggerated advertisements in the health, wellness, and beauty industry.

The CCPA noted that VLCC was making claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session through the use of the US-FDA-approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine.

The ads, however, went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, misleading consumers.

“The investigation revealed that the advertisements of VLCC projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution,” the CCPA said.

Some of the alleged claims included: Lose up to 600g and 7 cm in 1 session; drop 1 size in 1 session permanently; drop one size in one hour; VLCC brings you a ground-breaking fat reduction treatment; and with Lipolaser, lose 6cm and 400g in one session.

“Such advertisements gave consumers the false impression that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent and significant weight loss. In reality, the procedure is only approved for localised fat reduction in specific body areas and only for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or less,” the CCPA said.

“The CoolSculpting machine, manufactured by Zeltiq Aesthetics, is approved by the US-FDA only for the reduction of localised fat bulges in areas such as the upper arm, bra fat, back fat, banana roll, submental area, thigh, abdomen, and flank,” it added.

The CCPA noted that clinical trials on CoolSculpting neither had any Indian nor Asian representation, and the US-FDA has also not given any specific endorsement for the use of CoolSculpting in India.

In addition to imposing the fine on VLCC, the regulator also directed the company to prominently disclose the specific body areas targeted for fat reduction in its future advertisements.

It also asked the beauty chain to disclose that the procedure works only for individuals with a BMI of 30 or less; and to clearly mention that “the CoolSculpting Procedure is used for treatment of the focal fat deposits and not weight loss”.

Earlier, the CCPA had also levied a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on beauty services chain Kaya for publishing similar misleading advertisements on CoolSculpting treatments.

The CCPA also cautioned all beauty clinics, wellness centres, and service providers using CoolSculpting machines in India that these directions must be followed with strict adherence.

“Any violation will invite stringent action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including penalties, discontinuation of misleading advertisements, and legal proceedings”.

“Consumers are advised to remain cautious and not fall prey to advertisements that promise instant weight loss or permanent size reduction through CoolSculpting,” the CCPA said.

