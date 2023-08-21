CCTV cameras installed at Puducherry-TN interstate checkposts

Chennai, Aug 21 Police in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district have installed CCTV cameras at nine interstate checkposts with Puducherry in an attempt to prevent liquor smuggling.

There is a tax structure difference between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

With liquor prices being much less in Puducherry than in Tamil Nadu due to the different tax structure, liquor is being smuggled into the state causing loss revenue to the union territory.

According to the police, the CCTV cameras at the nine check postsare directly connected to the special branch wing and monitored by the District Superintendent of Police.

The district police will also randomly change the police personnel deployed at the chec posts to prevent them from getting involved in the smuggling rackets.

The checkposts, according to police in Villupuram, will be routinely monitored and action will be taken against those who are selling liquor in wholesale to people in the district.

--IANS

