CCTV surveillance system comes up along India-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, March 1 To further enhance vigil, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday has set up CCTV surveillance systems along the India-Bangladesh border in western Assam, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the force's Inspector General, Guwahati Frontier, Sanjay Singh Gehlot inaugurated the CCTV surveillance system, which would monitor and control all activities along the frontier and to further enhance round the clock vigilance to control diverse border crimes.

BSF officials said that keeping in view of the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of smugglers, anti-national and inimical elements, the CCTV surveillance system would facilitate them to closely watch the area during day and night to curb smuggling and border crimes.

Gehlot, while interacting with troopers, told them to remain extra-vigilant and also to maintain a high level of operational preparedness.

"BSF troopers are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including illegal infiltration, exfiltration, and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes," the spokesman said.

Senior officials including Brig Ravindra Singh Rawat (retd), BSF's DIG, Gopalpur sector, Sukumar Pattanaik, and other officials were present during the inauguration of CCTV surveillance system.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km border, and along with fencing, the BSF has also installed various other smart surveillance systems to further enhance vigil, especially in smuggling, crime and infiltration-prone areas, officials said.

