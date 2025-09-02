CDB marks World Coconut Day with revised schemes

Angamaly (Kerala), Sep 2 The Coconut Development Board (CDB) on Tuesday celebrated World Coconut Day here with the launch of newly revised schemes and the presentation of the export excellence awards, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the sector.

Inaugurating the event, MP and CDB Member M.K. Raghavan stressed the need for greater focus on processing and product diversification in the coconut industry.

He highlighted the government’s expanded financial support through CDB schemes and urged farmers to utilise these opportunities to increase production and productivity.

Pointing out that Kerala, once a leader in coconut cultivation and yield, has fallen behind, he called on farmers to work collectively to regain the state’s lost glory.

CDB CEO D. Prabhat Kumar, in his introductory address, underlined the importance of sustainable and profitable coconut farming.

He announced major revisions in subsidies, including an increase under the Area Expansion Programme from Rs 6,500 to Rs 56,000 per hectare and seedling production support from Rs 8 to Rs 45.

Integrated efforts in production, processing, marketing, and exports, he said, were key to the sector’s long-term growth.

CDB Chairman Suba Nagarajan noted that the Board had been allocated higher budgetary support for the integrated development of cultivation and industry.

He emphasised the Board’s focus on building a climate-resilient coconut economy through revised schemes, value addition, and skill development, aiming to ensure sustainable livelihoods for millions of farmers and workers.

The Export Excellence Awards honoured outstanding performers in the industry. United Carbon Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tirupur, won the gold for the Best Coconut Shell-Based Product Exporter, followed by Nova Carbons India Pvt. Ltd., Tirunelveli (silver) and Jacobi Carbons India Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore (bronze). In the kernel-based category, Marico Ltd., Mumbai, secured the gold, while Mezhukkattil Mills, Aluva, and Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, took silver and bronze, respectively. Sakthi Coco Products, Pollachi, won the gold for coconut water-based exports.

Special awards went to Carbure Activated Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore (Best Women Exporter) and Global Coconut Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Tirupur (Best FPO Exporter).

Publications on improved cultivation technologies and revised schemes were released, followed by a technical session on processing, value addition, and exports. Nearly 2,000 participants, including farmers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, took part in the celebrations.

