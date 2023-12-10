CDS Chauhan on Japan trip, to interact with top military leadership

New Delhi, Dec 10 Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Sunday left for an official visit to Japan, aimed at further reinforcing the robust defence ties between the two nations and underscoring the growing importance of bilateral defence cooperation, officials said.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan is scheduled to interact with the senior military leadership of Japan and will visit defence formations and establishments.

The key highlights of the tour include call on Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, a meeting with Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defence Forces, General Yoshida Yoshihide besides interactions with Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) Fukasawa Masaki, and also with Vice President of National Institute of Defence Studies (NIDS), Major General Adachi Yoshiki, the official added.

In addition, the CDS will interact with the faculty and research scholars at NIDS and also visit military establishments.

The meetings and interactions will be aimed at fostering mutual understanding, exchanging views on regional security, and contributing towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation as well as cooperation in the field of defence equipment and technology.

The CDS is also scheduled to visit Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) units and also undertake interactions with Commander in Chief, Self-Defence Fleet at Funakoshi JMSDF Base.

Gen Chauhan will also visit the Hiroshima Peace Park and lay wreath in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima. He will pay special tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Hiroshima towards enhancing peace and tranquillity in the region, the official added.

The Defence Ministry said that India and Japan celebrate 71 years of diplomatic ties in 2023. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special Strategic and Global Partnership. Demonstrating the enduring camaraderie that has flourished between India and Japan over the past 70 years, the visit will further boost bilateral cooperation on a host of strategic issues, particularly in defence collaboration, it added

